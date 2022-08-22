Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 285,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 101,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.64 price objective on Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Doubleview Gold Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$68.13 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

