DuckDaoDime Hits Market Cap of $2.90 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $142,271.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00013040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io.

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

