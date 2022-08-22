Dynamite Trading 50.4% Lower Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $3,126.81 and approximately $36,511.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 50.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.57 or 0.00501374 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000648 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.02048795 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005385 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip.

Dynamite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.