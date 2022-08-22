Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance
LON EYE opened at GBX 577.50 ($6.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 384 ($4.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 675 ($8.16). The stock has a market cap of £152.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,875.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 540.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 499.27.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
