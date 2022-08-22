Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON EYE opened at GBX 577.50 ($6.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 384 ($4.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 675 ($8.16). The stock has a market cap of £152.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,875.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 540.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 499.27.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

