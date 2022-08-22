Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.09.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.6 %

EXP stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.44.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

