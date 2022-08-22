Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Acquires 349 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 2.1% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $3.95 on Monday, reaching $2,336.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,091. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,055.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,503.30 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

