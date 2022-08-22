Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Acquires 5,307 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.6% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.18. 339,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,049,258. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.86. The company has a market cap of $438.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on META. Guggenheim cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

