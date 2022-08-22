Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 441,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $221,629,000 after buying an additional 87,811 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $547.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.18. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

