Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $394,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 481,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 62,349 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,244. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

