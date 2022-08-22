Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 219.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,638 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,028 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.2% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.15. 739,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,045,227. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

