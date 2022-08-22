Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 20,941 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,279,000 after purchasing an additional 197,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after buying an additional 827,119 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after buying an additional 57,260 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,377,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.03. 45,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $125.72.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

