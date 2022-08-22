Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,806 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.10. 44,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,810. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

