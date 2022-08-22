Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 102 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.61. The stock had a trading volume of 79,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.33. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

