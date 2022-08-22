Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 22,638 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,638 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:MC traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.28. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

