Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 4,342 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CMI traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.53. 5,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,104. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.29 and a 200 day moving average of $205.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,125. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

