Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 46,284 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,284 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.8% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.88. 95,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,400,667. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

