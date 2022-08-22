Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 9,423 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 486.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after acquiring an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $34,628,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after acquiring an additional 340,828 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.70. 10,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.57. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

