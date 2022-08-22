Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Down 6.3%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 8,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,279,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. Earthstone Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792,656 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,570,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,235,000 after buying an additional 2,390,004 shares during the period. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,087,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,060,000 after buying an additional 285,253 shares during the period.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Articles

