EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Stake Raised by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP raised its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. EchoStar makes up approximately 2.5% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Washington CORP owned approximately 0.30% of EchoStar worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period.

EchoStar Price Performance

Shares of SATS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.25. 2,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EchoStar Company Profile

SATS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

