Edgeware (EDG) Achieves Market Cap of $9.67 Million

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Edgeware has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $523,827.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,192.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003692 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00127839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00031936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00081474 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

