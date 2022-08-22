Edgewood Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.42. 75,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,092. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

