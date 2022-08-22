Edgewood Management LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Axcella Health were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 43.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health Price Performance

Shares of Axcella Health stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Axcella Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Axcella Health

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXLA. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Axcella Health to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.