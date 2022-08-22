Edgewood Management LLC Has $533,000 Stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Seer by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Seer by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in Seer by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Seer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 383,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ SEER traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.03. Seer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Insider Activity

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 695.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $35,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seer from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

About Seer

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.