Edgewood Management LLC Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 74,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,322,000 after purchasing an additional 39,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.03. The stock had a trading volume of 338,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,887,260. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

