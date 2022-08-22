Edgewood Management LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 588,874 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 4.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,035,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded down $15.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.97. The company had a trading volume of 139,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,826,702. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

