Edgewood Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the quarter. Snap comprises 5.8% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,873,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.01. 1,002,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,505,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Truist Financial lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.74.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

