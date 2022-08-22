Edgewood Management LLC Sells 13,398 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,372,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises 3.8% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned 5.55% of Align Technology worth $1,906,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,774,290,000 after purchasing an additional 223,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,602,000 after purchasing an additional 95,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Align Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,668,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

ALGN stock traded down $9.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.86 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

