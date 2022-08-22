Edgewood Management LLC Sells 8,355,845 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,355,845 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.02. The stock had a trading volume of 316,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,049,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.86. The stock has a market cap of $438.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

