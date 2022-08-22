Edgewood Management LLC Takes $582,000 Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGIO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after buying an additional 599,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after purchasing an additional 184,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,345,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 167,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 145,719 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,106. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5482.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

