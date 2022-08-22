Elamachain Price Reaches $0.0002 (ELAMA)

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Elamachain has a market cap of $170,074.12 and $1,394.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,220.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003707 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00126969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00032049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00080861 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

ELAMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io.

Elamachain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.