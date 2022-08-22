Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,142. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

In other Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President James Andrew Dinsmore acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 116.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

