Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 194,100 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 0.3% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.3 %

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,668,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

