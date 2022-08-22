Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Shares Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) by 429.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares during the period. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition comprises about 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 470,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,531,000.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

