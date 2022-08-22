Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) vs. Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) Head to Head Contrast

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) and Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Alexco Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -98.62% Alexco Resource -667.20% -11.30% -9.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Entrée Resources and Alexco Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Entrée Resources and Alexco Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alexco Resource 0 2 0 0 2.00

Entrée Resources presently has a consensus target price of $1.05, suggesting a potential upside of 78.88%. Alexco Resource has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 606.68%. Given Alexco Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexco Resource is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entrée Resources and Alexco Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$7.55 million ($0.04) -14.68 Alexco Resource $17.16 million 4.36 -$2.51 million ($0.55) -0.84

Alexco Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexco Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alexco Resource beats Entrée Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Entrée Gold Inc. and changed its name to Entrée Resources Ltd. in May 2017. Entrée Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

