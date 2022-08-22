Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47. Enviva has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enviva news, CEO John K. Keppler bought 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,456,188.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,244 and have sold 1,428 shares valued at $98,503. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

