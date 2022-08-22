EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $49.53 on Monday. EQT has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in EQT by 32.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $2,237,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.