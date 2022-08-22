Era Swap (ES) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.67 Million

Era Swap (ES) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Era Swap has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $49,023.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Era Swap has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003703 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00128122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00080440 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec.

Era Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

