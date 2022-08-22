Ergo Trading Up 3.5% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $96.93 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00014267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.87 or 0.07354566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00151375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00258446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.56 or 0.00714142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.00552092 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001061 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

