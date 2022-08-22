Etherland (ELAND) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Etherland (ELAND) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Etherland has a market cap of $219,848.58 and approximately $6,756.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherland coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherland has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Etherland

Etherland (CRYPTO:ELAND) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken.

Buying and Selling Etherland

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

