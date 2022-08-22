EUNO Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $994.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00232218 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,629,019,411 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

