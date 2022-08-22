Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $72.60

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.60 and last traded at $72.60, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERFSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.98.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

