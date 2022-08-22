Evercore ISI Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Hold

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$129.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNR. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$169.00 price objective (down from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$153.23.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded down C$2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$162.69. 139,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$153.92. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$135.50 and a 12 month high of C$171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8600003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,500 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.29, for a total value of C$1,353,987.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at C$3,528,014.72. Insiders sold 26,877 shares of company stock worth $4,040,749 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

