Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Morgan Stanley

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RE. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of RE opened at $281.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $248.63 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.67.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,377,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,557,000 after acquiring an additional 159,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

