Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Sunday, August 14th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$418,500.

Exchange Income Trading Down 0.9 %

Exchange Income Increases Dividend

TSE:EIF opened at C$48.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 24.02. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$37.79 and a 12 month high of C$51.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 115.00%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.