Exeedme (XED) Tops One Day Volume of $212,568.00

Exeedme (XED) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $212,568.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Exeedme has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exeedme

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

