ExNetwork Token Trading 16.9% Lower This Week (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (EXNT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, ExNetwork Token has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExNetwork Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $6.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00770282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Coin Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official website is exnetwork.community. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ExNetwork Token Coin Trading

