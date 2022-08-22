Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

XOM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,887,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $390.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

