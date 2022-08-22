Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.15 million.

Fabrinet Stock Down 1.3 %

FN opened at $112.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.71.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fabrinet by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

