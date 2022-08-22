Faceter Trading Down 7.9% This Week (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $374,284.57 and $11,202.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter.

Buying and Selling Faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

