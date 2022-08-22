Factom Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001575 BTC on major exchanges. Factom has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $7,129.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Factom has traded 2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002133 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00780403 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Factom Profile
Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,405,668 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org.
Buying and Selling Factom
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.
